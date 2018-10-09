Obituaries 10.10.18

Daniel Bloom

Daniel Bloom, 74, of North Troy died peacefully and courageously in the comforts of his home on September 30, 2018.

He was born on November 27, 1943, in Norwalk, Connecticut, son of the late Louis Bloom and Beverly Eckert Bloom of Townshend.

He was predeceased by his brother Ratcliff Bloom and two stepsons, Mark and Brett Lawton.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marcia Robinson Bloom, of North Troy; his mother, Beverly Bloom; his sister Jane Hanackie; daughter Carrie and her husband, Keith, and their two children; stepson Micah Lawton and his partner, Lianne Messier, of North Troy. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Buffy, Brett and Brynna Lawton, Jared, Aren and Adam Stenson, Miranda, Clinton, Christian, and Miriah Lawton; his stepgrandchildren: Jason, Celeste, Krystal, and Devin Messier, Cody Chase, and all of their families; his great-grandchildren: Baylee Messier, Jace and Jayla Bacon, Brett, Hannah and Emma Lawton, Kylee, Bentley and Brayden Lawton, and Arabelle Lawton and Gunner Sheltra.

Dan was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was first in his military class in marksmanship, a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, and enjoyed many years of marksmanship. He raised and trained coon dogs, and he enjoyed snow machines. He was also a stock car racer who raced against Jackie Alison and many others in Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, and he raised registered highland beef for many years. He was an active member of the Vermont Sheep Breeders Association; he raised Tunis and Romney sheep. He also was a member of the Morgan Horse Association and was a breeder of registered Morgan horses with his beloved wife, Marcia.

Daniel worked for many years at the Brattleboro book press, laid flooring, was a skilled cabinet maker and building contractor, and he worked for the U.S. Postal Service. Lastly, he enjoyed his position as a supervisor for the Vermont Department of Corrections.

Dan will be sadly missed by his loving family, friends, and associates for his kind ways, honesty, generosity, and compassion.

The family will host a potluck celebration of Dan’s life on Saturday, October 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at their home at 2569 East Hill in North Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the American Cancer Society, your favorite animal shelter, or your favorite senior center in his memory. An orchard in his memory is planned at his home.

Louise Rosemarie Davis

Louise Rosemarie Davis, 71, of Craftsbury died on October 7, 2018, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 4, 1947, in Hardwick to Armand and Theresa (Bellavance) Dufresne. On June 1, 1968, she married Robert M. Davis, who survives her.

She graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1964. After her marriage, Louise worked in the family business at the Davis General Store in Albany, the M.R. Davis Insurance Co., and as a funeral director and owner of the M.R. Davis Funeral Service in Craftsbury Common. She was also an insurance agent with the former Kipp Insurance and Poulos Insurance Co., retiring in 2009 after 25 years of service. After retiring, she worked part-time for Faith Funeral Home in Morrisville.

Louise was secretary and treasurer at the Craftsbury Village Cemetery, served as a member of the Craftsbury Academy School Board, the Craftsbury School Life Association, the Vermont Funeral Director’s Association, and was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Craftsbury. She loved making and giving baby sweaters away. Since 2014, she has given away more than 400 baby sweaters. Louise enjoyed attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, and loved gardening.

Her family and her faith were the most important parts of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Davis, of Craftsbury; by her children: Julie Marckres and her husband, Steve, Valerie Adams and her husband, Karl, and Jeff Davis and his wife, Tammy; by her grandchildren: Kelly Marckres, Andrew Marckres, Kyle Adams, Zachary Davis, and Anya Davis; by her siblings: Maggie Stockwell and her husband, Ken, Cecile Dyke and her husband, Raymond, Orise Ainsworth, Leona Smith, and her husband, Paul, Eugene Dufresne and his wife, Phyllis, and Michael Dufresne and his wife, Geri; and by her brother-in-law Ross Davis.

She was predeceased by her parents, Armand and Theresa Dufresne; by her brother-in-law Ralph Ainsworth; her sister-in-law Rita Davis; and her in-laws Malcolm and Catherine Davis.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 12, at the Curtis-Britch and Davis Funeral Home in Craftsbury Common. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 13, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick where a Mass will be celebrated. Interment will follow in the Craftsbury Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Craftsbury Community Care Center, 1784 East Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury, Vermont 05826, or to the Hardwick Area Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1075, Hardwick, Vermont 05843.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.