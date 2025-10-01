Obituaries 10.01.2025

Darlene Rondeau

Darlene Ann Hazard Rondeau died on September 20, 2025. She was born on October 20, 1950, to Lilian Leblanc Hazard and Lyndon Hazard. On September 18, 1971, she married the love of her life, Jerome Rondeau, and they had 54 wonderful years together.

She was co-owner of Rondeau Plumbing and Heating along with her husband for 45 years before retiring and moving to Florida. She also worked several years for the U.S. Postal Service as well as a volunteer librarian at the Troy school and taught catechism. Her greatest joy in life was taking care of her grandchildren. She also loved traveling, having been all over the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America, South America, and through the Panama Canal. In Florida, her husband built the house of her dreams.

She is survived by her husband, Jerome Rondeau, of Belleview, Florida; son Jeremy (Jessica) Rondeau of Troy; grandsons Levi and Gavin Rondeau of Troy; brother Dale Hazard of Illinois; nephews Dr. Kevin (Mindy) Hazard and Korey Hazard of Illinois; sister-in-law Suzanne (Cecil) Bradley of Florida; and niece Kristina (John) Lestina and children of Ohio. She was predeceased by her parents Lilian and Lyndon Hazard; brother Wayne Hazard; stepbrothers Carlton and Kermit Hazard; her mother- and father-in-law Jeanne and Leo Paul Rondeau; and brother-in-law Jean Rondeau.

The family is welcoming friends and family to visit with them and pay their respects at their residence in Florida in lieu of a traditional service.

Joanne E. Giles

Joanne E. Giles, 88, of Salem, New Hampshire, died September 13, 2025.

Joanne transitioned to the Lord peacefully in the hands of her loving daughter Julie Ann Giles. She suffered from organic brain dementia for several years and was in the care of the Residence at Salem Woods staff.

She was born at Bishop DeGoesbriand Hospital in Burlington on October 2, 1936, to Irene (Bourassa), and John E. Kelty, who predeceased her. She is also predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Leonard L. Giles.

She is survived by her daughter Julie Anne Giles of Essex; sons: Gregory (Odilia), of Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Stephen (Donna) of Sandy Hook, Connecticut, and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by Emily Abair of Middlebury; Clark of Lowell, Massachusetts; Melissa Faller (Jeffery) of Hoboken, New Jersey; Curtis of Boston, Massachusetts; Allison Lena (Giaocchino) of Clinton, Massachusetts; Stephanie of Wakefield, Massachusetts; and Rebecca of Boston. In addition, she is survived by Leonard’s sister-in-law Judith Giles of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; his niece Paula Johnson of Lyman, Maine; and his nephews: Fredrick of Wilmington, North Carolina; and Michael and William of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Joanne was raised in Winooski, where her father owned Bernardini’s restaurant and was mayor. She attended St. Francis Xavier Cathedral High School in Burlington and graduated from the University of Vermont school of dental hygiene. While there she was a member of Pi Beta Phi. From 1956-1959 she worked at a Montpelier dental practice and met Leonard, a Norwich University cadet in the kitchen at a social gathering. In 1958, she was awarded Norwich University Junior Week Queen. On September 12, 1959, they were married at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski.

After living in Dracut, Massachusetts, she moved back to Winooski in 1960 while Leonard served as U.S. Army tank platoon leader in Munich, Germany, and later joined him with their first son Stephen. From 1962 to 1977, they lived in Barton, welcoming Gregory and Julie to the family. Joanne was a den mother, St. Paul’s Church choir member, active in the parent teacher association, St. Paul’s and Barton graded school dental hygienist, Knights of Columbus Daughter of Isabella, and caring mother. She learned to ski, taught her children the importance of their Catholic faith, and enjoyed summers at Crystal Lake State Park beach.

From 1978-2005 they resided in Burlington. She practiced dental hygiene part time, was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic parish and enjoyed their bowling league. A loyal grandmother and hobby photographer, she always had willing subjects for photos. In 2006, she moved to South Burlington and was an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion at St. John Vianney parish. After Leonard’s death, she moved to assisted living in Salem to be closer to family and grandchildren.

The family would like to acknowledge with heartfelt thanks her South Pointe neighbors, St. John Vianney parishioners, and the caring staff of Salem Woods and Shelia Riel from Bee Helpful Companion Care Services.

Visiting hours were held on Sunday, September 28, at Ready Funeral Home in Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, September 29, at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington. Burial followed in Resurrection Park Cemetery.

Donations may be made to St. Francis Xavier School, 5 St. Peter Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404; (802) 655-2600; email: [email protected].

To send online condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com.

Lynne Allison Birdsall

Lynne Allison Birdsall was freed from the pain of pancreatic cancer and the fog of the medications used to quell that pain when she died at her home in Craftsbury, the evening of September 20, 2025, with her husband, Ryk Loske, at home with her.

Lynne was born January 26, 1954, in Canandaigua, New York, the third of three children to William and Geraldine Birdsall. The family soon moved to North Syracuse, New York, where she attended school. With both a father and a grandfather who graduated Union College in Schenectady, New York, Lynne declared at an early age that she would, too, undeterred by the fact that Union was an all-male school. Lynne was in the first freshman class of women at Union.

While in high school, Lynne decided she would apply for the exchange student program without telling Bill and Jerry. Everybody was surprised, especially Bill and Jerry, when she was accepted and went to spend a year in Australia with a family she remained close to for the rest of her life. Travel remained important to Lynne. While at Union she spent a term in Germany and used that opportunity to travel in Europe.

Upon graduation, Lynne became interested in college administration. She started that career at Union, went on to similar work at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, Boston University, and New Hampshire Technical Institute, which was her all-time favorite position because of the broad spectrum of students involved. One of the perks of those positions was international travel, which included Japan and China as well as Europe. At one point her backpack became too dusty so she took a year off to wander the islands of the South Pacific. Other travels included more of Europe, Egypt, and South Africa. More recently, Lynne and Ryk traveled frequently to County Clare in Ireland to stay with a dear friend there and live the life of the Irish.

Music was central to Lynne’s life. She could sight read music at a high level at an early age, was active in choral work, and became accomplished on the French horn. Ryk introduced her to the mandolin, and following a week at the Ashokan Center where she took a “fiddle from scratch” class, she threw herself into a study of violin and fiddle. Along with friend John Ceraso and Ryk, she became the girl singer in Sentimental Journey, playing popular early twentieth century tunes at assisted living centers and nursing homes.

She loved and cherished friends and family beyond measure.

No service is planned. “If you knew her, you know what you two would have done together, go and do it in love in her memory.” Condolences and reflections of Lynne may be shared with her family at dgfunerals.com.

Charles Ray Arnold

Charles Ray Arnold, 70, of Glover, died on September 19, 2025, while doing what he loved — fishing from his kayak.

Ray was born on May 30, 1955, and was a devoted husband to Donna Arnold, and a loving father to David, Sarah, Brian, Jonathan, and Victoria. He was also a proud grandfather to David Jr., Gabriella, Dominick, Louis, Hunter, Ella, and Walker, and great-grandfather to Lily. He is survived by his siblings Donna and Lance, and was a cherished father-in-law, uncle, and friend to many.

An avid outdoorsman, Ray found joy in fishing, hunting, and spending time in nature. Known for his strong work ethic and quiet strength, he was always ready to lend a hand when someone needed it. His kindness, generosity, and unwavering support touched the lives of all who knew him.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 3, at 5 p.m. at Solid Rock Church at 132 Church Street, Barton. If anyone is looking for ways to show love and support, the family requests donations be made in his honor to Almost Home Animal Rescue in Long Island, New York, at almosthomeLI.org, (631) 627-3665 or VINS Nature Center in Quechee, (802) 359-5000.

DEATH NOTICE

Dorothy May Aiken

Dorothy May Aiken, 87, of Barton, formerly of Newport, died on September 25, 2025, in Barton. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 3, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, with the Reverend Mickey Richards officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, October 3, from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Lowell.