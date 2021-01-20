Obituaries 1.20.21

William “Bill” Arthur Jenne

William “Bill” Arthur Jenne, age 74, died peacefully on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Bill was born on December 25, 1946, to Arthur William Jenne and Florence Stevens Jenne of Derby. Bill graduated from Derby Academy in 1965, where he soon after joined the United States Air Force.

Bill was stationed in Panama City, Panama, where he met his wife of 51 years, Berlly A. Jenne. Bill and Berlly returned to Derby in 1970, where they raised their two sons Arthur and Michael Jenne.

Upon his honorable discharge from the military and return to the U.S, Bill worked as a mechanic at the Derby Corner Mini Mart and Barton Electric. Years later, along with his wife, Berlly, the two purchased a salvaged food goods business in Derby, which became B&B Enterprises.

In addition to transporting merchandise for the store, Bill managed daily operations of their warehouse located on Quarry Road. In 1991, Bill and Berlly purchased the Derby Corner Mini Mart, adding to their business ventures. In addition, Bill also served on the Village of Derby Center’s Board of Trustees of Selectman for nine years.

Bill and Berlly served as foster parents for over 60 individuals over the span of 25 years.

There truly was not much Bill could not do. Bill was a jack-of-all-trades who enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, visiting with family and friends, and spending time with his beloved dogs. As any true mechanic, Bill loved his trucks and cars, an interest he shared with his son and grandsons. Bill was a skilled craftsman who enjoyed spending many hours in his workshop building and fixing whatever came his way.

Bill is survived by his wife, Berlly A. Jenne; his two sons and their spouses Arthur and Michelle Jenne of Derby and Michael and Maureen Jenne of Nashville, Tennessee; and his five grandchildren: Ashley Jenne, Tyler Jenne, Brandon Jenne, Riley Jenne, and Connor Jenne.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, Arthur C. Jenne and Florence Jenne, of Derby; and his siblings Edward Jenne of Derby Line and Barbara Corrow of Texas.

The family would like to express thanks for the care and support received by the staff at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital, as well as a special thank you to all those who have reached out over the last few weeks. Bill will be remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, and friend with a kind heart, infectious smile, and wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all.

In Bill’s memory, please remember to always pay it forward and be willing to help others.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Tammy E. Westover

Tammy E. Westover, 56, of Newport Center died unexpectedly on Friday, January 8, 2021.

She was born on September 25, 1964, and was adopted by her parents, Robert and Rachel Westover just 13 days later.

Tammy graduated from Sacred Heart high school in 1982. She attended the University of Maine Farmington and graduated with her degree in special education in 1986.

Tammy worked for various schools, the foster care program, and youth organizations throughout her 35-year career, dedicating her life to the education and lives of the children, teens, and young adults she worked with. Tammy moved to North Carolina in 2004, continuing her work with children at Rosman Middle-High School. At this school, she met Victoria, who would become her foster daughter, and then her adopted daughter in June 2010.

Tammy returned to Vermont in August 2011 to care for her mother. She continued her education career, working for non-profit independent day treatment schools, Turning Points in Morgan and East Meadow School in Morrisville.

Tammy met her fiancé, Leo Drakestream, of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, in 2016.

Tammy has left behind a legacy of love and devotion to the thousands of lives she touched in her personal and professional lives. She was a foster parent to many children throughout her foster parenting years, staying in touch with many of them up to her death.

Tammy loved to travel, and her favorite place was the beach. She was fond of saying that the beach was her happy place, and that the smell of salt water always brought her peace. Tammy enjoyed playing bingo, crafting, and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends.

Tammy was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Rachel Westover, of Newport Center; and her beloved dog Jacy.

She is survived by her fiancé, Leo Drakestream, of Ottawa; her daughter Victoria Rae Westover and her fiancé, Preston Judd, of Johnson; her brother John Westover and his wife, Takako, of Japan; her aunts Beverly Couture and her husband, Armand, of Irasurg and Sonja Bissonnette and her husband, Norbert, of Middletown, Connecticut; her numerous nieces and cousins; her beloved friends: Christine Hetzel of Barre, Cynthia Stone Sullivan of Orrington, Maine, Jodi Gonyaw-Worth of Island Pond, and Heather Mason of Derby Line; as well as numerous others.

A memorial service is being planned for the summer, when friends and family can gather safely following COVID restrictions.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to East Meadow School, 28 James Road, Morrisville, Vermont 05661. This is the organization that Tammy worked at up until her death, and the place in which she felt strongly that the children she worked with could some day change the world, if only given an opportunity.

Online condolences may be made on her Facebook page and also at www.curtis-britch.com.

Sally Ann Tice

Sally Ann Tice, born October 3, 1952, daughter of Maurice Tice and Anna (Lucas) Tice, died peacefully on January 14, 2021, in Burlington, Massachusetts, after a brief illness unrelated to COVID.

Sally grew up in Holland, Vermont, with her seven siblings. Sally graduated from North Country Union High School. She worked for Slalom Sewing Factory for many years. She then had a home daycare and loved all the children dearly, as they did her, too. Then Sally spent the rest of her life caring for elderly people, whom she loved each one dearly as they loved her. Each one was like family to her.

Sally loved butterflies, camping, and being outdoors. Every summer she vacationed at her nephew’s camp on Holland Pond. She looked forward to this all year. She had a huge heart and loved all of her nieces and nephews, and would always be there for them.

Later in life she was blessed by adopting her son Alfred, and that fulfilled her heart. Alfred then blessed his mother with her grandson Joseph, whom she adored and loved so much.

Sally’s oldest niece, Tina Willis, was the daughter she never had. Sally and her were two peas in a pod. In Sally’s last weeks at home, Tina cared for her day and night. Her son Alfred and Daniele cared for her as well.

Sally is survived by her son Alfred Duckless and Daniele McAllister and their children: Kayla, Natalie, Joseph, Brianna, and Scott; her sisters: Nancy Pelletier (John), Gloria Willis (George), Debra Shepard (Craig), and Lorraine Griffin (Randy); her sisters in-law, Lorraine Tice and Marion Tice; her special aunt Joan Tice; her uncle Earl Tice; her many cousins; and her ex-husband, James Duckless, whom they were close friends and still loved and cared for each other.

Sally is survived by so many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; and great-great-nieces and -nephews, all of whom she loved so very much.

Sally was predeceased by her parents, Maurice Tice Sr. and Anna (Lucas) Tice; her brothers Maurice Tice Jr. and Terrance Tice; her sister Diana (Tice) Kinney; her brothers-in-law Albert Kinney and Neil Willis; and her special niece Jessica Price Lewis.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or the Halo Foundation, 1071 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later time.

Kathleen “Kitty” Christina Sprout

Kathleen “Kitty” Christina Sprout, cherished mom, gramma, aunt, and friend died peacefully after a short illness on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

She was born in Barre and resided in Vermont for most of her life.

She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Lyman, in 2010.

Kitty’s lifelong passion was teaching. She taught for over 30 years in the Essex Junction school system. In retirement, she continued to substitute teach at the Morgan Elementary school in Morgan and as a volunteer at the Wells Elementary School in Wells, Maine. She was awarded the distinction of Volunteer of the Year for her work in Wells.

Kitty was an avid reader and continued to look for well written books to read throughout her life. She loved snow, whether on the ocean in Wells or in the mountains of Vermont. She loved to be outside hiking, snowshoeing, or cross-country skiing. She was loved and cherished by her family and friends.

She is survived by her three children: Greg (Donna) of Bluffton, South Carolina, Cynthia of Marana, Arizona, and Jeff (Liz) of Underhill; her six grandchildren: Kathleen Van Atta, Cassandra, Christine, Ben, Caleb, and Corin Sprout; and her four great-grandchildren: Victoria, Angelo, Valentina, and Kaimana.

At the family’s request, there will be no service at this time. For family and friends who would like to honor Kitty’s memory, please consider donating to the Children’s Literary Foundation of Vermont, which donates new books to children in need at Clifonline.org.

Roger Harvey Jenne

Roger Harvey Jenne, 76, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, died on Sunday, January 10, 2021.

He was born on August 16, 1944, in Barton.

On May 22, 1974, he married Somsong Mahapol in Bangkok, Thailand. Roger and Somsong lived in Sierra Vista for over 35 years.

Roger proudly served in the United States Army. During his time in the military, he received numerous awards and served during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Army at the rank of Sergeant First Class in 1985.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Somsong; his daughters Diane and her husband, John Houston, of Tucson, Arizona, and Patricia and her husband, Eldon Erb III, of Chandler, Arizona; his son Roger Jenne II of Sierra Vista; his grandchildren: Eldon Erb IV, Aveleena Nabeeh, and Madison Erb; his siblings: Leonard and his wife, Jeannette Lizotte, of Newport, Allison Jones of Montgomery, Alabama, Robert Sr. and his wife, Coleen Jenne, of Orleans, Linda Lewis of St. Johnsbury, and Susan and her husband, Richard Lowrey Sr., of Denver, Colorado.

Roger was predeceased by his brother Richard Jenne of Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service was held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, followed by a private interment with military honors on January 15.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Harvey Joseph Robitaille

Harvey Joseph Robitaille, 93, of Newport died on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in Newport.

He was born on April 21, 1927, in Westfield to the late Dominic and Victoria (St. Pierre) Robitaille.

Harvey was a graduate of Sacred Heart Class of 1947. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the United States Army.

Harvey was an active member of the National Guard for 30-plus years. He was a lifelong patriot who took great pride in honoring all veterans by participating in memorial ceremonies and parades; to be sure people never forgot the veterans.

He worked at Montgomery Ward, Vermont Tobacco Company, and finished his career with the state of Vermont. Harvey was an avid storyteller sharing stories of days gone by that included tales of his years of service. He enjoyed ice fishing, hunting, especially at his camp, and hiking with the Boy Scouts. Harvey loved his dogs and cats, especially his Shane dog. He loved spending lots of time exploring the family land in Barton and taking visitors on a tour of the land in his Kubota.

Harvey continued his patriotic support by being a driver for Disabled American Veterans for many years. He was a past commander of the American Legion Post #21 in Newport, as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his children: Anne Marie Robitaille, Robin Robitaille and his wife, Gail, Judith Robitaille-Dunklee and her husband, Stanley, Pamela Emery and her husband, Howard, Anthony Robitaille and his wife, Stephanie, Joseph Robitaille and his wife, Robin, and Timothy Robitaille; his 14 grandchildren; his eight great-grandchildren; his several nieces and nephews and their families; and his longtime friends Paul and Betty Lahar.

A special thank-you to everyone who cared for Harvey especially Jack and Barbara Malloy, Glenn Duplissie and Taylor Duplissie.

He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Beverly (Nault) Robitaille; and his 18 brothers and sisters.

In lieu of sending flowers or a donation, the family encourages people to make memories together, share stories of the past, and thank a veteran in memory of Harvey’s passion for life and his country.

A quote Harvey often shared was, “What is life? It is the flash of a firefly in the night. It is the breath of a buffalo in the wintertime. It is the little shadow which runs across the grass and loses itself in the sunset,” by Crowfoot Blackfoot, warrior chief, 1890.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Caroline LaRock

Caroline LaRock, 79, of Coventry died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at her home.

She was born on March 20, 1941, in Bronx, New York, to the late Leo and Vivian (Reynolds) Trucott.

On March 3, 1957, she married the father of her children, David Petit. They would later divorce and she would go on to marry James LaRock on July 1, 1990.

She enjoyed embroidering, writing recipes, cooking for everyone, quilting, sewing, and she loved her cats. She owned her own doughnut shop, she loved having kids around the house, farming, and visiting with her aunt Sadie. All of the kids would call her gramma and she loved it.

She is survived by her children: Linda Petit, Sharon Blair and her husband, Bob, Kathy Rubio, and Cynthia Mason and her husband, Richard; her 13 grandchildren; her 22 great-grandchildren; her two great-great-grandchildren; her siblings: Robert Trucott and his wife, Bette, Richard Trucott and his wife, Alfreda, Barbara Vigario and her husband, Felicio, Paulette LaBounty, Ronald Trucott, and Jean Hoadley.

She was predeceased by her infant son; her daughter Judy; her grandson Bobby Joe; her sister Gloria Leighton; her brothers Donald and Alfred Trucott; her first husband, David Petit; and her second husband, James LaRock.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, at the Newport Church of Christ located at the corner of Prouty Drive and Darling Hill Road.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Lorraine A. Carter

Lorraine Carter, 95, of Lecanto, Florida, formerly of Derby Line, died in hospice care in Lecanto on Monday, January 11, 2021.

She was born in Newport on November 15, 1925, as the middle child of nine, to William and Marie Wheeler. She grew up in Newport and graduated from Newport high school in 1943.

She married Charles Cook in 1946 and they lived in various towns in Orleans County until his death in 1976.

In addition to raising their family, she assisted Charlie in his various business interests and was a popular waitress for many years at the Candlepin Restaurant in Barton.

In 1980, she married Richard Carter and they enjoyed traveling around the world and splitting their time between homes in Vermont and Florida. After Richard’s death in 2008, Lorraine lived for several years with her son Larry in Maryland, and later resided in Sunrise Manor in Island Pond and Michaud Manor in Derby Line. In October of 2020 she moved to Florida to be near her son David.

While living in Glover, Lorraine was very active in the Home Demonstration Club and the Mother’s Club associated with the schools. In her later years, she and her husband, Richard, were very active members of the Grange at both the local and state levels.

Dancing was a passion of hers that she enjoyed and participated in all of her life. She was an accomplished singer and was a welcome addition to various church choirs. She also enjoyed walking and found time every day for long walks, which continued well into the years that she needed a walker. She was an avid and accomplished painter and had gifted nearly everyone in the family, with one or more of her paintings. She loved sitting outside, just to enjoy the beauty and the fresh air. She had a penchant for family get togethers and, even into her 90s, she enjoyed playing cornhole and other lawn games.

Lorraine is survived by her son David Cook and his wife, Fe, of Hernando, Florida; her special nephew Chuck Cook, that she raised as her own for the first nine years of his life, of Higginum, Connecticut; her daughter-in-law Elizabeth Cook of Port Deposit, Maryland; her brother Wayne Wheeler of Newport; her very good friend Linda Cook of Barton; her six grandchildren; her 12 great-grandchildren; her one great-great-grandchild; and her many nieces and nephews.

Lorraine was predeceased by her sons Russell and Larry; by her husbands, Charles Cook and Richard Carter; and by her siblings: Olive, Irene, Geraldine, Irwin, Wilma, William “Pete,” and Johnny.

A memorial service and burial are being planned for the spring or summer, when friends and family can gather safely following COVID restrictions.

Christopher J. Buckley

Christopher J. Buckley, 59, of Derby died suddenly on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his home.

He was born on January 30, 1961, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Ronald and Marilyn (Lux) Buckley.

Chris worked for the United States Department of Agriculture as an agricultural specialist for many years. He loved music.

He is survived by his brother Keith Buckley of Ohio; and good friends Jeff and Coral Wilson of Pennsylvania.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.