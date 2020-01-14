Obituaries 1.15.20

Mary B. Turner

Mary B. Turner, 92, of Millstream Court, Moravia, New York, died unexpectedly Monday January 6, 2020, in Guthrie-Cortland Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Turner was born September 23, 1927, in Paterson, New Jersey, a daughter of Thomas and Ellen Lynch. She had lived in Moravia for the past eight years, but was previously from Vermont

She had been employed with Ethan Allen Furniture Co. in Vermont until her retirement.

She is survived by her two daughters Fran Bouma and her husband, Andy, of Moravia, and Patty Welton and her husband, Brian, of Vermont; her four grandchildren: Melissa Etnoyer and her husband, Dan, Andrew Bouma III and his wife, Kari, Levi Welton and his wife, Erica, and Travis Welton and his wife, Cynthia; her six great-grandchildren: Brook, Paige, Bella, Jaxson, Natalie, and Evelyn; and her favorite pet cat Monty.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Turner; and her infant daughter Frances Mary Turner.

Graveside services will be held in Kelloggsville Rural Cemetery in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River St., Waterloo, New York, 13165

Lorraine Frances (Raine) Towne

Lorraine Frances (Raine) Towne, 78, of Coventry went to be with our Lord and Savior when she died on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at the North Country Hospital with her best friend Tammy Brosseau by her side.

Lorraine was married to Norman Towne for over 50 years and worked for the state hospital in Waterbury for over 30 years. Lorraine and Norman enjoyed life together.

Lorraine liked car rides, yard sales, and stopping for a bite to eat. She had a love for dogs as well.

In her last couple years she lived with Andre and Tammy Brosseau and enjoyed coloring, bingo, sitting on the porch watching the chickens, and petting their dog Bella.

Lorraine found a love for the Lord and really enjoyed reading her Bible. The Psalms were her favorite. She loved going to church with the Brosseaus and worshipping. She was loved by many and will be missed.

Lorraine is survived by her dear friends, Andre and Tammy Brosseau of Coventry; her oldest sister Ada Algar; and her nieces and nephew: Nancy, Mellissa, and Steve.

Lorraine was predeceased by her other siblings; and her husband, Norman Towne.

Friends and family take great comfort in knowing Lorraine accepted the Lord as her personal Savior and they will see her again.

There will be a graveside celebration in the spring at Hope Cemetery in Waterbury.

Steven Craig Therrien

Steven Craig Therrien, 57, of Derby died suddenly on January 2, 2020, at home.

Steve was born January 18, 1962, in Newport to Andrew George Therrien and Carolyn Rowell Therrien Judd.

In 1980 Steve graduated from North Country Union High School and started working at OEM. He later moved to Alaska working as a property manager for three years before returning to Vermont. Then it was off to Nevada for a three year stint as a machinist.

On October 24, 1992, Steve married Luann Tenney in Anchorage, Alaska. They returned to Vermont and moved into a homestead in Sheffield on Duck Pond Road. In his early twenties, with the help of his friends, Steve built a hunting camp off the grid. They moved into the camp and raised a family, Seagar Steven and Baily Mae.

Steve worked at Karl Johnson Trucking as a mechanic and later for Meyer’s Containers as a truck driver.

Over the years Steve enjoyed broomball, hockey, hunting, bird watching, cooking, the Patriots, and being with his friends and family.

Steve’s zest for life began to wane when he suffered from the effect of infrasound generated by large wind turbines built on the ridgeline above the family home.

In December of 2014, the Therriens moved to Derby, and in 2018 sold the homestead.

Steve became a strong advocate against the placement of industrial sized wind turbines near residential homes. With Luann and the kids in tow, they traveled around Vermont and to New York state to testify on the impact infrasound can have on a person’s health.

He had a strong desire to help other families, strangers though they may be, so they would avoid the same fate as the Therrien family.

He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

He is survived by his wife, Luann; their children; his son Jacob Joseph Therrien; his mother, Carolyn Rowell Therrien Judd; his brother Kenneth Andrew Therrien and his wife, Marcia; his sister Lynda Therrien Sheltra and her husband, Jack; his nephews Andrew and Jeremy Therrien; and his nieces Cassandra and Jennifer Graham.

Steve was predeceased by his father, Andrew.

A celebration of life will be hosted at the East Side Restaurant on Saturday, January 25, starting at 11 a.m. Following will be a short sermon, and Steve’s family and friends will be invited to share memories. After the event hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Those planning to attend, please send an email to [email protected] so they may plan accordingly.

On July 18 a second celebration of life will be hosted at Ed Barber’s home in Derby. A traditional pig roast and fireworks are planned.

Contributions will be gratefully accepted. Please send to Luann at 380 Salem View Heights, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Lisa Joy Shelton

Lisa Joy Shelton, 60, beloved wife of Mark Shelton, stepped into glory when she died on January 7, 2020, after fighting a long, courageous battle with stage four lung cancer.

She was born on March 23, 1959, in Randolph to the Reverend John and Ruth Genco.

She had one daughter Johna Ruth Saltsman whom she deeply loved; and a stepson Barry Shelton who she claimed as her own, and loved him greatly and proudly.

Upon her passing she was surrounded in love by her husband, Mark; her daughter Johna; her sister Lori Jo Gardner; and her brother-in-law Glenn Gardner. Her brother Stephen Genco who was very precious to her also survives her.

She was predeceased by her childhood companion Mr. Bojangles; and a brilliant English springer spaniel (she loved that dog).

As always, Lisa displayed great conviction and strength as she walked through the gates of Heaven into the Kingdom of God.

During her youth, Lisa was a featured vocalist with the Genco family singers. In her 15 years with this group, they recorded five long-playing albums. Her soft yet powerful, sweet, rich, and excellent voice filled the churches as she travelled with her family throughout the northeastern United States and Canada, for television performances, and various Christian organizations (including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which resulted in a trip to visit the Dallas Cowboys organization in the times of legendary coach Tom Landry and hall of fame quarterback Roger Staubach).

As part of the Genco family singers, she also traveled to Haiti and England to perform in churches and other venues. It was a very sweet and special time of her life of which she enjoyed greatly.

Lisa Joy (Genco) Shelton eventually married the man whom she referred to as the “love and joy” of her life, Mark Shelton. Mark and Lisa became world renowned, performing over 2,000 shows throughout the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. Their evident love for one another, love and testament for God, and high level of performances were lauded across the globe inspiring any and all who saw the two together.

Lisa’s smiling at her husband, Mark, during his performances, was as popular as the shows themselves. Of her husband Lisa stated, “I thank God every day for this man in my life.” The two were inseparable and stood strong together throughout her fight against cancer until the day she walked into the light of heaven.

Lisa loved her family and her Italian roots dearly. Her youth was filled with love and laughter and she fondly recalled times with her grandparents, cousins, aunts, and uncles, especially her aunt Eva, her uncle Lawrence Genco, her uncle Peter (Chick) Genco, her aunt Renie, and her memorable cousin Rolie. She relished in her times spent with this loving group and joyously spent hours penning letters to many of her relatives.

Lisa was an avid writer and insisted on the proper etiquette of sending thank-you notes for each and every good deed and kindness sent her way.

Lisa Shelton was an incredible vocalist. She was a trained coloratura soprano and auditioned for the prestigious Julliard School in New York City. She toured with America’s Youth in Concert in the 1976 program, performing in magnificent and historic venues such as Carnegie Hall as well as a tour in Europe, where the group performed in the Royal Albert Hall in London, Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, in Geneva, Innsbruck, Venice, Florence, and the Vatican in Rome.

Lisa was a 1977 graduate of North Country Union High School in Newport and was an avid theatrical performer landing lead roles in Guys and Dolls, Music Man, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell, Risen with Christ; and she was an instrumentalist in You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.

She was part of the King’s College concert choir and Oratorio Chorus, The Chamber Singers of Gordon College, The Gordon College Choir, and the Park Street Church choir of Boston, Massachusetts. She sang in the Northeastern Vermont All-State and New England Choir Festivals, as well as Northsong (a choral group in Newport). Lisa Shelton was also a highly popular wedding soloist.

Lisa attended King’s College in Briarcliff Manor in New York in 1978 before transferring to Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts, where she graduated with a bachelor’s of music education degree in 1981. She was on the dean’s list and participated in the drama club, choirs, and student government.

She taught music at Bellows Falls Middle School, North Country Junior High School, United Christian Academy, and substituted in various schools in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont including North Country Union High School and Newport Elementary School.

Lisa was a member of the Smithsonian and the Music Educators National Conference. She was the co-director of music at the Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s junior and senior high school girls’ conference. She also had a host of hobbies that included art, poetry, photography, French, and outside sports.

Lisa Shelton was exceptionally active in local churches. She was the adult choir director of the Derby United Church, the Morgan Church, and the Church of God in Newport. She created Vacation Bible School themes and curriculums. She also taught Sunday school and directed numerous children’s choirs and gospel theater productions.

One of the lasting memories is her creation, construction, operation, and performance of hand puppets for her vacation Bible school. She provided seminars on vacation Bible school direction, themes, decoration, and design.

Lisa Shelton was also a popular private music teacher focusing on voice, piano, and guitar. She has left a legacy, a “Lisa’s Opus” as you will, of hundreds of students who have proudly attributed their skillful performances and joy of music were strongly encouraged and influenced by Lisa Joy (Genco) Shelton. Among those is counted, and no other more greatly featured than those of her cherished daughter, Johna. Many adults who participated in one of the many choir festivals of which Lisa Shelton directed have shared the same stories and admiration.

Lisa lived by her faith from the moment she entered the world. She had a love and commitment of the Lord, Jesus Christ, from the instant of awareness to the present day. She had a great love for life and throughout her life she enjoyed making people happy. She was likely one of the most beautiful women who has ever lived. Yet as beautiful as she was physically, her character and spirit were even more beautiful. She radiated grace and love, her smile was beyond infectious, and her elegance and class beyond compare.

Lisa Shelton was loved deeply. She reflected her faith and love of God in all situations. She was an inspiration to all who met her and truly became an inspiration to the world.

Please join in honoring her life. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 18, at noon at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Churchat 191 Clermont Terrace in Newport.

A special celebration of life for Lisa will be taking place on July 18 at the Barn on Top of the World at 1073 Upper Quarry Road in Newport.

In lieu of flowers please send any donations to one or more of the following:

Roof Repair Fund, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855;

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Massachusetts 02284;

Mark and Lisa Shelton, Fund for Clean Water Wells in Africa, P.O. Box 121, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Herbert Frederick Shafe

Herbert Frederick Shafe, 69, of Newport died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on March 11, 1950, in Hanover, New Hampshire, to Frederick Herbert Shafe of Derby and Irene Varnese of West Lebanon, New Hampshire.

“Herb” graduated from North Country Union High School Class of 1969, andwas a member of DeMoulay. He worked in retail at Aubuchon Hardware, Bianchi Memorials, North Country Maintenance, and then started his own company S & H Maintenance.

He volunteered for the Newport Recreation Department and started up the Camp Prouty Beach. He chaperoned youth dances, overnight camping activities, and Easter egg hunts.

He sported a colorful mustache as “El Tiante” in the 1980s, and was a member of the Dirty Dozen softball team; as well as umpired games and coached youth teams.

He also coached other sports teams, and was a life long Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, and New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed trips to Fenway Park and Centennial Field to watch the Lake Monsters.

He enjoyed ice-skating and was a Winter Carnival king, listened to oldies music, and loved fishing and going to music concerts. In recent years a favorite past time was his online friends.

As a boy Herb attended the Newport Advent Christian Church on the east side with his brother, Bill. He was a passionate Democrat and Bernie Sanders supporter. He worked for social justice, and ran Phil Hoff’s Orleans County campaign office in 1968. Herb loved animals, particularly his dogs and cats.

Herb is survived by his sons: Scott Shafe of Waterville, Fred of Miami, Arizona, and Derek of Brownington; his grandchildren Sabrina and Anthony of Derby Line, and Isabella and Scarlett Shafe of Brownington; his brothers Reginald Shafe of Newport and William Clothier of Sandy Springs, Georgia; his niece Irene Oriani of Londonderry, New Hampshire; and his best friend of many years Wayne Snay of Newport.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brothers: Winston in 2014, Wayne in 2001, and infant brother Lionel in 1954.

A graveside service will take place in the spring at the Derby Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Herb’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or the Pope Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Nancy P. Rivers

Nancy P. Rivers, 90, of Albany died Monday, January 6, 2020, in Newport.

She was born in Revere, Massachusetts, on January 19, 1929, to the late Gerolomo and Marie (Olivio) Veglia in Revere, Massachusetts.

She attended school at The Revere Elementary School in Massachusetts.

Nancy worked in the furniture business for many years. She enjoyed doing crafts, crosswords, gardening, and having a greenhouse. She was a seamstress and a baker, owning a bakery where she sold her goods to local stores in Hardwick.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wendell Rivers Sr.; her son Wendell Rivers Jr.; her six sisters: Louise Veglia, Florence Wallace, Janet Veglia, Jennie Critch, Natalie Daley, and Grace Daley; and her three brothers: Patrick, Angelo, and James Veglia.

She is survived by her daughter Millie Seguin and her husband, Gary; her son Richard Rivers; her sister Eleanor Hannegn of Massachusetts; her brothers: Alfred Veglia of Florida, Frank Veglia of Florida, and Victor Veglia of Massachusetts; and her nine loving grandchildren, with a special recognition to Christi Mason, Jamie Seguin, Melinda LaVine, Brittany Seguin, Wendell Rivers III, Patrick Lafaso, and William Seguin for their love and support for their grandmother

Private services will be held.

If friends desire to make memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory, they may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Virginia 22312; the America Cancer Society, Vermont Division Inc., 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495; or North Country Hospital Renal Dialysis, care of Wendy Franklin, development office, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Reginald C. Gray

Reginald C. Gray, 71, of Brookline, New Hampshire, died suddenly on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Newport.

He was born on August 13, 1948, in Barton to Clayton and Earline (Lyon) Gray.

Reginald was a veteran of the United States Army and served his country during the Vietnam and Persian Gulf Wars. He served for 25 years in the Special Forces and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer.

Following his military retirement, he held various civilian jobs including military contract work. He was employed by Hendrix Wire and Cable in Milford, New Hampshire, when he retired in 2019.

He held memberships with the National Rifle Association and the United States Special Forces. Among his many hobbies, he enjoyed genealogy, studying history, hunting, skiing, mountain climbing, parachuting, and discussing politics.

He is survived by his children Natasha Carmichael and her husband, Brian, of Hollis, New Hampshire, and Sean Gray of Brookline, New Hampshire; his two grandchildren Connor and Cameron Carmichael; his siblings: Brian Gray of Sanford, North Carolina, Howard Gray and his wife, Janet, of Savannah, Georgia, and Rachel Gray of West Charleston; his sister-in-law Laura Gray of Holland; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother Tim in 2003.

Funeral services will be held at noon with the viewing starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport with Janet and Alan Bishop officiating. There will be a spring interment in Brownington Center Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Military Relief Fund, 1335 Old Dixie Highway, Lake Park, Florida 33403.

Carolyn Fylstra

Carole Fylstra, 88, went to be with her Lord when she died on New Year’s Day, Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

The Saturday prior, while relaxing at home with her husband, she stood and took a tragic fall. After calling for her own ambulance, she lost consciousness from a massive bleed in her brain from which she never recovered. Family gathered at her bedside at Maine Medical Center in Portland and kept vigil until she died, with her granddaughter April holding her hand.

Carole was a feisty, funny, loyal, loving, strong, and spiritual firecracker of a woman who wasn’t afraid to speak her mind and stand up for what she believed in.

Carole was born in Morristown, New Jersey, on November 5, 1931, to the late James and Louise Qucsai.

Her first husband, Robert LePage Sr., predeceased her. They had two sons — Robert Jr. of Derby and Richard of Newport.

After her first husband died, her high school sweetheart, Robert Fylstra, found her shortly after his first wife, Mary, died. They rekindled their romance and were married in 1997 and resided in Maine.

A trauma experienced early in her first marriage caused Carole to develop epileptic seizures. As a result, she never was able to drive a vehicle or hold a job outside of the home. Nonetheless, she poured her resolve and passion into raising her two boys and later in life into enjoying her grandchildren.

Carole was always a sports enthusiast. She enjoyed horseback riding until a couple of falls and broken bones put an end to that chapter of her life.

While living in Maine, she and Bob often took off across the lake from their lakeside home and snowmobiled through the beautiful Maine countryside. She and her husband were active members of the 300 Mile River Snowmobile Club of Wayne, Maine.

They were also loyal fans of the New England Patriots — to the point that family and friends knew they were not permitted to call when a game was in progress. When she wanted a more sedate way to pass the time, she created beautiful quilts with a local quilting group.

While in Vermont, Carole got great joy from her attendance and participation in the Newport Church of God. Upon moving to Maine, she joined the Wayne Community Church, assuming various leadership and service roles.

Carole was predeceased by her first husband, Robert LePage Sr.; her sister Pat Laxton; her brother Robert Qucsai; her granddaughter Tina Bratti; and her great-granddaughter Paitlyn Willey.

She is survived by her second husband, Robert Fylstra; her sons Robert LePage Jr. and wife, Lorri, and Richard LePage and his partner, Debrough Bratti; her stepsons: Tom Fylstra and his wife, Cindy, Bobby Fylstra and his fiancé, Donna Barbro, and Stephen Fylstra and his wife, Kathy; her stepdaughter Dorian Edwin; her grandchildren: Wayne LePage, Nicholas LePage, Amy LePage, Josh LePage, Rick Lepage Jr., and April LePage; and her 13 great-grandchildren.

Services will be Saturday, January 18, at 11 a.m. in Derby at the Newport Church of God at 295 Crawford Road, and Saturday, January 25, at 1 p.m. in Hallowell, Maine, at Granite Hill Senior Living Community at 60 Balsam Drive. Graveside Service will be held in the spring.

If desired, donations can be made in Carole’s memory to the Newport Church of God, 295 Crawford Road, Derby, Vermont 05829.

Lori M. Before

Lori Before, 62, died peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019, with her husband of nearly 38 years, Martin Before, at her side after a less than five-month battle with leukemia.

She was and will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, and mentor. Little was more important to her than her family, community, and love of Ayrshire cows.

Per her request there was no funeral, as she didn’t want people to mourn for her. Instead Lori requested a celebration of life later this coming spring.

Spring was always Lori’s favorite time of year as everything started to grow and spring back to life after the cold, and often harsh, Vermont winters. No date is set at this time, as it’s too soon to say when spring will finally arrive.

The family will post updates online once the details of Lori’s celebration of life have been finalized.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Vermont Ayrshire Club, care of Rebecca Bent, 763 Route 113, East Thetford, Vermont 05043. Even as sick as she was in the end, she was still trying to help and make the Vermont/New Hampshire 2020 National Ayrshire convention a success.