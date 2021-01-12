Obituaries 1.13.21

Blanche L. Venuto

Blanche L. Venuto, 88, of North Troy died on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at her home.

She was born on August 14, 1932, in Brockton, Massachusetts, to the late John and Mildred (Pratt) Ballum.

Blanche was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, and she also played the piano, guitar, and accordion.

She is survived by her children: Bonnie Sparks of Hillsboro, Oregon, Warren Yeo and his wife, Collette, of West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Clifford Coughlin and his wife, Grace, of Prince Edward Island, Canada, and Gina Pingree and her husband, Eric, of North Troy; her 28 grandchildren; her 37 great-grandchildren; her two great-great-grandchildren; and her numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Lester Yeo and Samuel Venuto; her daughters Leila Price and Rosanna Stevens; and her son John Yeo.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions in Blanche’s name may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Sylvia Jane (Bond) Prue

Sylvia Jane (Bond) Prue died peacefully on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

She was born to William E. and Doris (Blanchard) Bond in 1928. Sylvia was a lifelong Newport resident, graduating from Newport High. She attended Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts.

In 1947 she married the love of her life, David Prue. Together they had four children: Sharon, William “Bill,” Peggy, and Janice.

Sylvia worked for a time at Broadview Hospital in Newport, and for many years for the Farmers Home Administration. After retirement, David served for one summer as park ranger at Maidstone State Park with Sylvia’s assistance.

Sylvia was an accomplished piano player and singer who loved sing-alongs with family. Even in recent years, she enjoyed playing piano daily. For a time, she volunteered at Home Health, and was once named volunteer of the month.

Sylvia “Sid” loved nothing better than a game of cards, be it solitaire, cribbage, bolo, or bridge. She often played with friends and groups like the Gourmet Bridge Club. She was also a wicked Scrabble player and so hard to beat. Her family knows that Sylvia was never a sore loser, but she was a fantastic winner.

Her sense of adventure was infectious. Winter fun days, pool tournaments, snowshoeing, and sliding events were just a few of the family fun occasions she initiated. Together with her husband, David, they enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, camping in their little Scotty trailer, and traveling south.

Her mischievous nature meant one might just have seen her with her son-in-law on his Harley, or her daughter on her three-wheeled motorcycle. And later in her life, it was sheer torture convincing her to give up her chainsaw and ladders. Through this all, her greatest love was for her family, making every occasion a celebration.

One endearing event was every Christmas Eve when Grammy read The Night Before Christmas to every available grandchild. To the end, Sylvia dearly loved and appreciated her family.

Sylvia was predeceased by her parents; her husband, David; her daughter Peggy Rackleff; and her sister Barbara (Bond) Rowell.

She is survived by her children: Sharon Card and her husband, Stephen, William “Bill” Prue and his wife, Jeanne, and Janice Mayo and her husband, Patrick; her son-in-law David Rackleff; her nine grandchildren: Stephanie Shohet, Alison Card, William “Bill” Prue Jr., Jonathan Prue, Dawn Vining, Kelly Hyde, Ethan Mayo, Sarah Barry, and Zachary Mayo; her 18 great-grandchildren; her one great-great-grandchild; and her many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Sylvia’s wishes, a private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please plan a fun family event for the future. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Donna M. Mihill

Donna M. Mihill, 51, of Newport died on Friday, January 1, 2021, at her home.

She was born on February 11, 1969, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to Lawrence and Diane (Gagnon) Kastrinos.

Donna loved her grandchildren more than anything. Her love for her family and animals were the most important. She was fun loving, enjoyed the summertime, dancing with friends, along with coloring, and puzzles. She was a hard-working woman who was dedicated to her job, and loved all things bling.

She is survived by her daughter Nicole Staples and her husband, Matthew, of Derby Line; her stepson Brentt Trudeau of New Hampshire; her grandchildren Arianna and Grace Staples of Derby Line; her sister Sue St. Amand and her husband, Matt, of Milford, New Hampshire; and her nephew Brandon St. Amand.

She was predeceased by her mother, Diane Gagnon; and her grandparents Dorothy and Klea Kastrinos.

Services were held on January 8 at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Dr. Mark David Lichtenstein

Dr. Mark David Lichtenstein, 69, died peacefully at his home in Greensboro on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Dr. Lichtenstein was born in 1951 in Philadelphia. He met his wife, Cynthia West, while studying chemistry as an undergraduate at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

Mark graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Medical School in 1976, where he was honored with the Arthur Krieger Memorial Prize in family medicine. Mark and Cynthia moved to Buffalo, New York, where he completed a family practice residency at Deaconess Hospital.

In 1979, Dr. Lichtenstein moved to Greensboro after accepting a placement with Northern Counties Health Care through the U.S. National Health Service Corps. He served for many years on the board of the Vermont Academy of Family Physicians and volunteered for the Well Child Clinic Service as well as the Child Protection Team. He also filled the role of regional medical examiner for 20 years.

From 1986 to 1988 Dr. Lichtenstein was the president of the Copley Hospital medical staff and went on to become the hospital’s medical director from 2003 to 2007. He also served on the Copley Hospital Ethics Committee.

From 1995 to 2014, Dr. Lichtenstein was a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Family Practice at UVM, where he was also a UVM medical student preceptor, which allowed medical students from UVM to come work with him at the Hardwick Health Center. It was through this program that he met his future partner and friend Dr. Brendan Buckley.

In 2012, Dr. Lichtenstein received the Vermont Family Physician of the Year Award.

From 1981 to 2014, Dr. Lichtenstein was the medical director of the Greensboro Nursing Home. His work there influenced him to become a board-certified geriatrician in 1992. He maintained his role as medical director of the nursing home until his unplanned retirement from medicine in 2014. By that year, Mark had served residents of the Northeast Kingdom as a primary care physician for 35 years.

Mark lived his dream career. In first grade, when asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, Mark said he wanted to be a doctor. Inspired by his uncle Lou who was a doctor, he told the family, “I remember my uncle coming to make house calls at home whenever a family member would get sick. He loved to involve the families of his patients in their care.”

As a physician, Mark believed that a good doctor has compassion and remains open-minded. He always tried to see the world through the eyes of his patients, doing his best to collaborate with them on a search for their optimal state of health. Mark always believed that health is not the absence of disease but is rather a state of being.

Mark always tried to find a balance between his professional activities and his family life. He and Cynthia enjoyed world travel, outdoor activities, music, reading, good food, and celebrations. They shared their passions with their two sons, Isaac and Spencer. Mark and Cynthia spent time in Nepal volunteering his medical services and her language expertise. They went on to volunteer at animal sanctuaries in South Africa and animal rehabilitation centers in western Australia and Belize.

Mark is survived by his wife, Cynthia West; his two sons Isaac and his partner, Megan Fuerst, of Washington, D.C., and Spencer and his spouse, Carrie Leigh, and their daughter Alice all of Boston; his biological daughter Kara Sweet and her spouse, Kyle, and their son Jackson all of Nashville; and his sister Ellen Kolodner and her spouse, Bernie, and their children Michael and Louis.

He was predeceased by his parents, Oscar and Anita; and his stepmother Margaret.

Mark had an unusual perspective on mortality, writing, “There is a healthy way to be sick, and even a healthy way to die.” Throughout his decade-long battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, Mark’s quest for balance continued. As sad as it was to see Mark go, he is surely enjoying another life, free of his disease.

There will be a memorial service for Dr. Lichtenstein planned for late summer to early fall. Please make donations in Mark’s memory to the Hardwick Area Food Pantry, or the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Memories and condolences may be made at dgfunerals.com.

Randolph Connor Kross

Randolph Connor Kross died on Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Newport.

Randy was born on June 17, 1950, in Illinois. Randy’s father was a professor of agriculture and his mother a home economics teacher. His parents were first generation immigrants and they both worked very hard to achieve that level of education.

Randy’s father, John, worked his way up the scale of government workers to become a foreign attaché stationed in Brussels, Belgium, where Randy spent his early years. Later Randy and his sister attended L’Ecole International in Geneva, Switzerland, while their father was stationed at the United Nations.

The family later settled near Washington, D.C., and Randy graduated from Langley High School in Virginia. He went on to get an associate’s degree, then a bachelor of the arts in fine art from George Mason University. Randy worked at the Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C. for 17 years and earned Employee of the Year several times.

Randy suffered with schizophrenia, which made socialization difficult. He was blessed with an exceptional IQ (genius range), unreal memory, and a gifted eye for art and his lifelong love, photography. He won many awards for his photography. He believed in time travel and loved science fiction.

Randy was a kind soul who cared deeply for his family. He was very proud of his independence and his home in Orleans.

Randy was predeceased by his father, John Kross, in 1971; and his mother, Gardenia Kross, in 2016.

Randy is survived by his beloved sister and caregiver Laura Kross of Brownington; his special nephew Dane Kross of West Charleston; Dane’s son Daemyn Kross of Newport; and his second cousin Rita Kross and her children, all of Florida.

At Randy’s request there will be no services.

Dr. Paul Richard Jarvis

Dr. Paul Richard Jarvis, 33, of Bellerose, New York, formerly of Barton, died suddenly on January 3, 2021, at his home.

He was born on May 31, 1987, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Jim and Karen (Richard) Jarvis.

Paul graduated from Lake Region Union High School, Class of 2005. He received his bachelor of science degree in biology and mathematics from St. Michael’s College, Class of 2009. He went on to receive his doctor of medicine degree from the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont, Class of 2014. He was in his second year of a four-year residency program specializing in neurology with rotations at North Shore Hospital in Manhasset, New York, and at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York.

He was an avid runner, and enjoyed playing regular video games online with his friends. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2933 in Barton. He especially loved spending time with family.

His parents wish to express their sincere appreciation to all the teachers, professors, and doctors who instructed, mentored, and believed in him.

He is survived by his parents, Jim and Karen Jarvis, of Barton; his sister Erin Nold and brother-in-law Michael Torres of Oak Park, Illinois; his niece Charlotte Nold; his nephew Jackson Nold; his aunts: Margaret Young and her husband, Cary, of Willow Spring, North Carolina, Kathleen Jarvis of St. Albans, and Pauline Cote and her husband, Robert, of Weathersfield; and his numerous cousins.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Mary Jarvis; and his maternal grandparents, Douglass and Allah Richard.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul’s memory can be made to support epilepsy research at the Larner College of Medicine at UVM at https://go.uvm.edu/pjarvis, or via check made payable to The UVM Foundation, 411 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401, with “in memory of Paul Jarvis” indicated in the note.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Ernest Etienne Beauregard

Ernest Etienne Beauregard, 83, of Glover died in his home on January 1, 2021, surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 3, 1937, in Bethany, Quebec, Canada, to the late Arthur and Rose (Blanchard) Beauregard.

He married Gertrude (Lafleur) Beauregard on July 16, 1960. Ernie and Gert celebrated 60 years of marriage together.

He worked on many dairy farms and retired from Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Orleans. He worked for Brown’s Custom Meat Processing post retirement. He liked fishing, hunting, gardening, and enjoyed drinking beer with family and friends.

He is survived by his brother Andre and his wife, Jeanette; his sister Anita; his children: Elaine Nault and her husband, Chris, of Arcadia, Florida, Rachel Heath and her husband, Robert, of Chichester, New Hampshire, Dennis Beauregard and his fiancé, Stewart Snyder, of South Burlington, and Paul Beauregard and his wife, Bobbie Jo, of Barton; his grandchildren: Anne Nault, David Nault, Derrick Heath, Dustin Beauregard and his partner, Megan Zinnger, and Alex Beauregard and his fiancée, Araceli Derbyshire; and his great-grandchildren Alyson Nault and Bexleigh Beauregard.

He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Rose Beauregard; and his brothers and sisters: Arzelia, Adelard, Josaphat, Hector, Ovide, Marguerite, Cyrille, Romeo, and Lucina.

There will be no calling hours. Family will hold services at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ernest’s name to the Vermont Kidney Association, P.O. Box 244, Burlington, Vermont 05401, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.