Obituaries 09.24.2025

Mary Brainard

On September 12, 2025, Mary Brainard died peacefully with friends and family by her side.

Mary was born May 31, 1953, in Fort Rucker Alabama, to Ludmilla and Clayton James. On August 18, 1979, she was married to Gary Brainard.

Mary was passionate about teaching and taught at Derby Elementary for 44 years. Upon retirement, she continued working at the school with students and teachers.

In her spare time, she enjoyed playing pickleball, walking with dog Zoe and friends, and wintering with Gary and Zoe in Sebring, Florida. She is survived by her husband, Gary; dog Zoe; sister Barbara and husband, Jon Cook; sister-in-law Barbara Musgrove and husband, Charles; brother in-law Larry Brainard and wife, Ginnette; and sister in-law Marilyn Brainard; as well as nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, mother in-law, Elizabeth Brainard, and father in-law, Curtis Brainard.

The family would like to thank all caregivers, friends, and family for all of their support and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans Vermont 05860.

Philip Marc Wolf

Philip Marc Wolf died early September 20, 2025, with his loving family by his side. He had pneumonia mid-February, followed by respiratory syncytial virus a couple weeks later. He never recovered from the damage to his lungs.

Phil was born November 29, 1952, to Helen Steinfeld Wolf and Benjamin Wolf in Brooklyn, New York. When he was six years old, his family, which now included his sister Sherrie (18 months younger), moved to a new home in Westbury, Long Island, New York. He grew up there.

He graduated high school as a cadet from Eastern Military Academy in Cold Spring Hills, New York. He had an associate degree from Keystone Junior College in Factoryville, Pennsylvania; a bachelor’s degree from Goddard College in Plainfield; a master’s degree through Springfield University in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Music was always a big part of Phil’s life. He played in the drum corps in high school. He was a true fan of rock and roll. He and some friends in high school had a band. He would tell his children stories of the epic rock bands he saw while in high school at the Filmore East in New York City.

Phil was introduced to dairy farming while attending college in Pennsylvania. A suburban boy from New York fell in love with cows.

He met his wife of 47 years in Plainfield. They eloped May 27, 1978. They spent their early married years raising dairy animals, and then farming with a herd of Jerseys. After dairy farming, Phil worked for the old mental health agency in Newport with George Coulter, Vern Barry, Sherry Provencher, and David Moore. He had his own cow hoof trimming business. He became a vocational rehabilitation counselor for the University of Vermont under their farm family rehabilitation program, helping farmers who became disabled with accommodations allowing them to continue farming. Lastly, he worked for the state of Vermont as a vocational rehab counselor in Newport until he retired.

Phil and Chris lived in Brownington for 35 years. With Jacob and Joshua they moved to their little homestead on Baxter Lane. Jessica was born while they lived there. Phil and Chris raised children, chickens, goats, a heifer, beef, dogs and cats there. He loved it.

They moved to their retirement home in October 2021. Technically, it’s in Barton, but he always felt he was in Orleans which was a mile down the road.

Phil is survived by his wife of 47 years Christine (Isabelle) Wolf; son Jacob and partner, Melissa Cook, and their children Brayden and Rylee Wolf; son Joshua and his wife, Jessica, and daughter Arianna Wolf; daughter Jessica (Wolf) Heidt and her husband, Jacob, and their children Chloe and Benjamin Heidt; his sister Sherrie (Wolf) Lerner and her husband, Richie; Sherrie’s children: Danielle Hablow and her husband, Geoff, with their children Benjamin and Evan; Jamie Swierupski and her husband, Jimmy, with their children Will and Maya; and Gary Vider and his wife, Allie, with their children Sullivan, Tyson, and Lottie.

He is also survived by brothers- and sisters-in-law: Claudette and Gary Schoolcraft of Peacham; Marc and Deborah Isabelle of Glendale, Arizona; Bernard and Crystal Isabelle of Underhill; Donald Isabelle and his partner, Sandi Armstrong, of Livonia, Missouri; Brenda Isabelle of Derby; Brian and Allyson Isabelle of Loveland, Colorado; Richard and Constance Isabelle of Derby; Suzanne and James Schmitz of Beavercreek, Ohio. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews on the Isabelle side.

Phil was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Benjamin Wolf, in-laws Jacqueline and J. Leo Isabelle, and sister-in-law Celeste Isabelle.

Animals were a huge part of Phil’s life. During his retirement, he volunteered at the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter. He was so happy there. His family asks to not send flowers. In Phil’s memory, please donate to the animal shelter at frontieranimalsociety.com to help their mission.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 27, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, 5521 Memorial Drive, Lyndonville. The family will be there at 10 a.m. to meet with friends and family. The service will be at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be served afterwards for family and friends. Per his wishes, Phil was cremated. Burial will be at a later date.

Chloe “Sissy” Worth

Chloe “Sissy” Worth, 16, of Barton, died on August 24, 2025.

She was born on October 11, 2008, in Erie, Pennsylvania. Chloe attended school at Fairview School District in Pennsylvania and was beginning her junior year at Lake Region Union High School in Orleans. She was a bright, friendly student who loved all her teachers and the connections she made at school. She was involved in student council and participated in the school plays. She enjoyed baking and cooking. She was a great artist who loved pottery and creating stained glass. She would even make homemade birthday cards for her family and friends.

She is survived by her grandparents, Kevin and Johanna Michael, her siblings: James Worth, twin sister Violette Worth, Tom Worth, and Chelsea Kaliszewski; aunt and uncle Matt Michael and his wife, Jess, and cousins Kaylee, Alexis, and Ella.

She was interred in Fairview Cemetery in Pennsylvania on August 29, 2025.