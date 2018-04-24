NVU-Lyndon to host GreggFest fund-raiser

The annual Northern Vermont University-Lyndon GreggFest music event and fund-raiser will be held Friday and Saturday, May 4 and 5, at the Skate Park Amphitheater on campus.

The festival runs from 4 to10 p.m. both days with music starting at 5 p.m., The event is open to the public. Tickets are $5 for a one-day pass, $8 for a two-day pass, and $15 for a limited-edition laminated pass.

The student-run festival is in memory of NVU-Lyndon music business and industry student Jake Gregg, who died in 2015 from cancer. Proceeds benefit an endowed fund in Mr. Gregg’s name that gives scholarships to eligible music business and industry students.

For more information, send an e-mail to [email protected], or visit www.greggfest.org. — from NVU-Lyndon.