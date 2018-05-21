NorthWoods offers overnight summer camp preview

What does a day and a night in the life of a NorthWoods camper look like? The public is invited to visit the center in East Charleston and find out.

On June 9 and 10, NorthWoods is offering the first-ever summer camp preview — an opportunity for children ages 8 to 13 to be part of the NorthWoods experience. This weekend preview includes some favorite summer camp activities: teambuilding on the low ropes course, an introduction to paddling a canoe on the Clyde River wetlands, following tracks and signs of wildlife, fire building, a night walk, and an overnight in the new bunkhouse. The overnight includes shared homemade dinner and breakfast.

NorthWoods, encourages children to explore their wild side and connect with the outdoors, with support, guidance, and instruction provided by a caring and talented staff. Registration for the preview is limited for this highly subsidized program. To learn more and register online, go to www.northwoodscenter.org. People can also view the full summer camp listings, and apply for campership funds designed to make the summer camp experience accessible for all kids and families. Contact [email protected] or call 723-6551, extension 303, to learn more. — from NorthWoods Stewardship Center.