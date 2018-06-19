Northern Star youth teaches importance of lake management

Students from Newport City, St Paul’s Catholic School, Charleston, Derby, and Newport Town became “lake detectives,” using their senses to observe and explore on a nature walk. They learned about the origins of Lake Memphremagog, where all the water in the lake comes from –– the Memphremagog watershed –– and their school watershed address. They also investigated the damage that can happen from runoff, and how to protect the lakes and streams with buffer planting.

Since the students could not be on the water, they went in it instead and added a near shore experience, wading in the water and collecting some macro invertebrates, which are small animals living in the water. The students then observed the organisms under a magnifying lens. Continuing this program on land will enable the Memphremagog Watershed Association to jump backboard when the boat floats again. –– from The Memphremagog Watershed Association