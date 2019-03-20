This Week North Country Winter Concert Published 3 days ago - Editor - 3d ago 2 The North Country Union High School Jazz Band plays at the school’s winter concert March 14. The group included two tunes by Charles Mingus in their set, including “Goodbye Porkpie Hat,” and “Nostalgia in Times Square.” Alto sax player Anne Potter (first row, right) soloed on “Nostalgia.” Backing her up were (back row, left to right) Victoria Young on vibes, trombonists Ruth Petzoldt, Vermillion Reardon, and Joseph DeSena, and on bass, Instrumental Director Bill Prue. Seated down front in the melody section were trumpet players Chase Brainard and Lourdes Ortiz, as well as saxophonists Isabella DeSena and Ms. Potter. The concert also featured performances by North Country’s vocal ensembles, and the concert band. Photo by Joseph Gresser. The North Country Union High School Jazz Band plays at the school’s winter concert March 14. The group included two tunes by Charles Mingus in their set, including “Goodbye Porkpie Hat,” and “Nostalgia in Times Square.” Alto sax player Anne Potter (first row, right) soloed on “Nostalgia.” Backing her up were (back row, left to right) Victoria Young on vibes, trombonists Ruth Petzoldt, Vermillion Reardon, and Joseph DeSena, and on bass, Instrumental Director Bill Prue. Seated down front in the melody section were trumpet players Chase Brainard and Lourdes Ortiz, as well as saxophonists Isabella DeSena and Ms. Potter. The concert also featured performances by North Country’s vocal ensembles, and the concert band. Photo by Joseph Gresser. 2 recommended 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it