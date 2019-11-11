North Country Union Junior High School students host Veterans Day Ceremony

On Friday November 8th, 2019, North Country Union Junior High School students hosted a Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local soldiers and veterans. This ceremony was organized by students in the Health Enrichment Class and the Interact Soldiers and Veterans Squad. Wyatt Girard and Kameron Coe researched and shared why we celebrate Veterans Day and what the American Flag represents. Ashly Janci, Zaccary Doyle, and Dylan Martin then presented a hand painted flag they made that will be

displayed out front of the school in honor of Veterans Day. Soldiers and veterans who attended were individually recognized for their service followed by a moment of silence and “Taps” played by Paul Petzoldt, in remembrance of those who have lost their lives for our country. Tate Parker, Cameron Desrocher, and Kaden Dillon also presented a check to the Newport Rotary representative Bill Gardyne from their bottle drive and bake sale fundraisers for the Rotary’s fund to support local veterans.