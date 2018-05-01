North Country puts on a brave and thought provoking show

copyright the Chronicle May 2, 2018

NEWPORT — Cheri Skurdall, North Country Union High School’s former dance and drama teacher, built a legendary program during her long tenure at the high school. When Taryn Colby was hired to succeed Ms. Skurdall this year, she could well have kept things exactly as she found them and not rock the boat.

Instead, Ms. Colby took a major gamble with her spring dance and drama concert, one that paid off handsomely.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)