North Country Hospital reopens to elective visits

by Meghan Wayland

NEWPORT — North Country Hospital says it’s prepared to safely accept new and returning patients. Hospital staff met with local reporters last week in an effort to reassure the public they’ve implemented strict safety protocols throughout all departments and to urge people to stop delaying necessary care.

“Vermonters are typically stoic,” Heidi Hawkins, nurse director in the emergency department, said referring to the general, local attitude that trips to the hospital should be avoided if possible. She said when people do eventually come in, they’re sometimes showing up with more advanced symptoms.

