North country chamber will hold annual meeting at the East Side

The Vermont North Country Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the East Side Restaurant in Newport. The keynote speaker will be announced prior to the event. This public event is not just for chamber members. Anyone interested in attending can RSVP at www.vtnorthcountry.org/annual-luncheon/. The cost is $20 per person. Groups interested can sponsor a table of 10 for $200 that includes a five-minute slot during lunch to talk about their organization. — from the Vermont North Country Chamber of Commerce.