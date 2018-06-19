No to ATVS, for now, on Jay roads

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

JAY — A resident at the Jay Select Board meeting Monday asked the town to open its roads to four-wheelers and side-by-sides for law-abiding riders.

Jason Gray asked that Jay hop on board with other towns in the area to allow the machines to travel on the roads without legal repercussions.

