No Kings demonstrations in Newport and Barton

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Around 200 people filled the sidewalks in front of the municipal building, the Goodrich Memorial Library, and the Lee Emerson Courthouse here Saturday to voice their displeasure with actions taken by President Donald Trump.

The demonstrators held signs criticizing what their bearers say is the current administration’s slide into an authoritarian form of government and, likewise, its violations of the Constitution.

Newport’s contingent of protesters was taking part in a nationwide series of actions undertaken under the banner of “No Kings.”

News reports say attendance at thousands of similar events around the country was in the millions. …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)