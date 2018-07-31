Nick’s Snack Shack honors Irasburg Marine’s legacy

Customers and friends mingle with the family of the late Corporal Nicholas Miller at Nick's Snack Shack open house on Sunday. The gathering was in memory of Corporal Miller on the one-year anniversary of his untimely passing.
Customers and friends mingle with the family of the late Corporal Nicholas Miller at Nick’s Snack Shack open house on Sunday. The gathering was in memory of Corporal Miller on the one-year anniversary of his untimely passing.

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

BARTON –– A group of friends took to the trails on Sunday in their four-wheelers to honor the life of Corporal Nicholas Miller, an Irasburg man who died last year in an ATV accident in Lowell.

Nick’s Snack Shack in Barton held its open house on the one-year anniversary of his untimely death, and honored his memory by combining two of his many favorite things:  Food and machines.

