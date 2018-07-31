Nick’s Snack Shack honors Irasburg Marine’s legacy

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

BARTON –– A group of friends took to the trails on Sunday in their four-wheelers to honor the life of Corporal Nicholas Miller, an Irasburg man who died last year in an ATV accident in Lowell.

Nick’s Snack Shack in Barton held its open house on the one-year anniversary of his untimely death, and honored his memory by combining two of his many favorite things: Food and machines.

