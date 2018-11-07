This Week Newport Promise Community Child Care officially opens Published 1 day ago - Tracy Davis Pierce - 1d ago 1 It takes almost a village to cut the ribbon at the Newport Promise Community Care and Early Learning Child Center. Those engaged in the work Monday included (left to right) Newport Mayor Paul Monette, James Merriam, senior pastor of the Newport United Church, city council member Julie Raboin, Hannah Cornelius, Colleen Moore de Ortiz, center director Jennifer Bergeron, and Linda Michneiwicz. Photo by Joseph Gresser 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it