Newport Police obtain arrest warrant for suspect in connection to shots fired at Gardner Park

NEWPORT — Chief Travis Bingham reports that after a diligent investigation by the Newport Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in connection to an incident of shots fired at Gardner Park last month.

Police are actively seeking to arrest MATTHEW CHAMPAGNE, AGE 19, OF BARTON, who is facing charges of:

Attempted Murder First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault Aggravated Assault with a Weapon Reckless Endangerment

At 7:28 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, Newport Police were dispatched to Gardner Park after a report that multiple shots had been fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers initiated an on-scene investigation through which they learned that a witness had heard several shots.

The witness also reported seeing two vehicles — a sedan and a truck — fleeing the area.

Newport Police did not encounter anyone who had been injured as a result of the shooting.

Officers spoke with additional witnesses in the area, who also reported hearing multiple shots fired, and conducted an extensive search of the park and surrounding area. Officers subsequently located 12 .40 caliber shell casings near a fence at the park.

Through their continued investigation, police learned that CHAMPAGNE and another man known to him were involved in a dispute, resulting in CHAMPAGNE allegedly firing shots at the man.

This incident remains under investigation by Newport Police. Anyone with information about this incident or CHAMPAGNE’S whereabouts is asked to call the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733 .

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

###