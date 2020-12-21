Newport Police Investigating Armed Robbery

NEWPORT — Chief Travis Bingham reports that the Newport Police Department is investigating an early morning armed robbery.

On Sunday, Dec, 20 at 4:12 a.m., an employee of the Cumberland Farms convenience store on East Main Street reported they had been robbed. The clerk reported that a male suspect had entered the store and displayed a handgun and began demanding money. The suspect received a quantity of cash and left through a side entrance, fleeing toward the rear of the building.

The suspect was wearing a red face mask and black gloves. He is a white male wearing a tan or brown hooded sweatshirt, approximately 5’11” to 6′ tall with a slender build with scraggly brown hair down to his ears.

The Newport Police K-9 responded to assist in a search for the suspect. The United States Border Patrol also provided mutual aid in the form of a K-9 to assist in the search. Chief Bingham thanks Border Patrol for their assistance at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733.