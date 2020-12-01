Newport Police Department Investigating Shooting at Waterfront Plaza

NEWPORT — Chief Travis R. Bingham reports that the Newport Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place earlier yesterday. At 11:30 a.m. Newport Police responded to the Waterfront Plaza parking lot, near 187 Waterfront Plaza, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center in stable condition. A vehicle believed to be involved in the incident fled the scene and was located by U.S. Border Patrol on Interstate 91 south near the Barton exit. The vehicle subsequently led officers from Border Patrol, Vermont State Police and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department on a pursuit, and the two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody when the pursuit concluded in Orleans. Vermont Fish and Wildlife also provided assistance. The shooting, as well as the extent of the connection the two individuals involved in the pursuit have to the incident, remains under investigation by the Newport Police Department and Vermont State Police.