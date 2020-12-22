Newport Police Continuing to Investigate Pair of Armed Robberies

NEWPORT — Chief Travis Bingham reports that the Newport Police Department is continuing to investigate two armed robberies that occurred in recent days.

On Thursday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 20, Newport Police responded to armed robberies at the Newport Inn and Suites and Cumberland Farms on East Main Street, respectively. Both cases are under active investigation at this time, and the Newport Police Department urges anyone who believes they have information about either robbery to come forward and aid in the investigations.

Officers are conducting targeted patrols and have made contact with members of the business community in order to make them aware of the recent incidents.

The suspect in the Cumberland Farms robbery was wearing a red face mask and black gloves. He is a white male who was wearing a tan or brown hooded sweatshirt at the time. He is approximately 5-foot-11 or six feet tall with a slender build with unkempt brown hair.

The suspect in the Newport Inn robbery is believed to be a male who is about six feet tall, with an average build and was wearing a gray Carhartt sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733.

A message from the Newport Police Department