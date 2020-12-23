Newport Police Arrest Suspect Connected to Nov. 30 Shooting Incident

NEWPORT, VERMONT — Chief Travis R. Bingham reports that a suspect who was sought by the Newport Police Department in connection with a shooting late last month has been arrested.

DONTA FLOWERS JR., AGE 27, OF HARTFORD, CONN. was arrested on Friday, Dec. 18. He is charged with Unlawful Restraint in connection with the Nov. 30 shooting near 187 Waterfront Plaza. He is also facing federal drug and firearm related charges.

Around noon on Dec. 18, FLOWERS JR. was taken into custody in Georgia, Vermont, by federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, as well as U.S. Marshals, in connection with federal drug investigation.

He was subsequently ordered by a federal judge to be held pending trial. The Vermont State Police and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department assisted in his apprehension.

On Monday, Nov. 30, at 11:30 a.m., Newport Police responded to the Waterfront Plaza parking lot, near 187 Waterfront Plaza, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, DONTA FLOWERS SR., AGE 44, OF HARTFORD, CONN., who had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. Through a subsequent investigation, Newport Police identified FLOWERS JR. as having been involved in the incident.

The suspected shooter in the Nov. 30 incident, JAQUAN FLINTROY, AGE 26, OF HARTFORD, CONN., is still being sought by police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Newport Police Department at 802-334-6733.

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.