Newport Police Actively Investigating Robbery at Local Inn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 Police Seeking Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect NEWPORT, VERMONT — Chief Travis R. Bingham reports that the Newport Police Department is actively investigating a robbery that took place last night. At approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 17 police were notified of an alleged robbery at the Newport Inn and Suites at 444 East Main St. Upon arrival, police were informed that a man had approached an employee, demanding cash and claimed he had a gun, but did not display a weapon. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash on foot. Police searched the area with a K-9 and tracked to a nearby area before losing the scent. The suspect is described as a man with long brown hair, of average build, approximately 6 feet tall, and was wearing a gray Carhartt hoodie at the time of the incident. Newport police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, and anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact the department at 802-334-6733. A message from the Newport Police Department