Newport orchestra to play fall concert on December 10

The seventh annual fall concert for the Newport Area Community Orchestra will be held on Sunday, December 10, at 3 p.m., at the United Church in Newport. The concert will feature Daniel Johnstone as soloist. The orchestra will perform the following selections: “Il Mio Tesoro” from Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni (Daniel Johnstone, soloist), “Nimrod” from the Enigma Variations for Orchestra by Sir Edward Elgar, “For the Beauty of the Earth” by John Rutter, and Schubert’s Symphony Number 6.

Admission for the concert will be a suggested donation of $5. For more information, visit www.newportareacommunityorchestra.org. — from the Newport Area Community Orchestra.