Newport Man Sentenced to 90 Months in Jail
PRESS RELEASE
BURLINGTON, VERMONT
August 5, 2019
Newport Man Sentenced to 90 Months in Jail
For Pharmacy Burglary and Firearms Offenses
The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont
stated that, on August 2, 2019, Daniel Greenwood, age 43, was sentenced to
90 months in jail in United States District Court in Burlington, Vermont.
Greenwood had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a
convicted felon in October 2017 and to committing a burglary of the Kinney
Drugs in Cambridge, Vermont that same month. At the time of offenses,
Greenwood had absconded from state supervision and was a fugitive during late 2017. He was arrested in late 2017 in Massachusetts and charged in connection with another burglary offense for which he is currently serving a sentence.
The firearms possession charge relates to a burglary of a residence in
Thetford, Vermont, on October 21, during which Greenwood attempted to
steal the homeowner’s hunting rifle. The homeowner, however, arrived
home during the burglary and forcibly took back his rifle as Greenwood was fleeing the scene. Greenwood has a prior federal firearms conviction,
according to the charges. The pharmacy burglary charge is a federal crime
because Greenwood is alleged to have stolen over $500 in controlled
substances during the burglary, which occurred on the night of October 15
when the pharmacy was closed.