PRESS RELEASE

BURLINGTON, VERMONT

August 5, 2019

Newport Man Sentenced to 90 Months in Jail

For Pharmacy Burglary and Firearms Offenses

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont

stated that, on August 2, 2019, Daniel Greenwood, age 43, was sentenced to

90 months in jail in United States District Court in Burlington, Vermont.

Greenwood had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a

convicted felon in October 2017 and to committing a burglary of the Kinney

Drugs in Cambridge, Vermont that same month. At the time of offenses,

Greenwood had absconded from state supervision and was a fugitive during late 2017. He was arrested in late 2017 in Massachusetts and charged in connection with another burglary offense for which he is currently serving a sentence.

The firearms possession charge relates to a burglary of a residence in

Thetford, Vermont, on October 21, during which Greenwood attempted to

steal the homeowner’s hunting rifle. The homeowner, however, arrived

home during the burglary and forcibly took back his rifle as Greenwood was fleeing the scene. Greenwood has a prior federal firearms conviction,

according to the charges. The pharmacy burglary charge is a federal crime

because Greenwood is alleged to have stolen over $500 in controlled

substances during the burglary, which occurred on the night of October 15

when the pharmacy was closed.