Newport City Council reveals agreement with DiSanto

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — The city council took a step toward finding a successor to Police Chief Seth DiSanto Monday when it approved a new job description for the post.

According to City Manager Laura Dolgin, the new description is not very dissimilar to the old except for changes made to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act and others to remove language that seemed to favor male candidates.

Chief DiSanto resigned at a special council meeting on April 22. Council members went into executive session and emerged to approve a separation agreement with the former chief.

When asked for a copy by reporters and members of the public, Ms. Dolgin said it could not be made public for at least seven days.

On April 30, she released the agreement in its entirety.

In it…….

