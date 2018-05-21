Newport centennial parade set for June 30

On Saturday, June 30, the opening ceremony for Newport’s Centennial Celebration is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m., in front of the Municipal Building. Local and state dignitaries will kick off the celebration followed by a colossal and extraordinary parade beginning at 11 a.m. The parade will depart from School Street and wind its way down Main Street to the traffic light on the corner of Main and East Main Street.

Parade Commissioner Steve Edgerley, who has decades of experience putting on parades, assures the public that this will be one for the record books. At least ten bands will march including the North Country Union junior and senior high school bands, bagpipers, fife and drummers, a Bavarian brass band, and more. Also featured will be floats from local businesses and organizations including the oldest continuous running businesses in Newport: Farrant’s Greenhouse and Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home. Other floats are from familiar and much beloved entities such as Community National Bank, Vermont Pie and Pasta Company, the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, and many others. It’s not too late to enter a float. Trophies will be awarded in a variety of categories for the floats.

For more information about the parade and to submit a float, please contact Mr. Edgerley at 334-6912, or [email protected] — submitted by Laura Dolgin