Newport Area Community Orchestra holding concert September 18

The Newport Area Community Orchestra is preparing to begin its eighth concert season on Tuesday, September 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the First Universalist Parish in Derby Line.

The Newport Area Community Orchestra is looking for new talent. There are current openings for oboe, bassoon, clarinet, trumpet, and French horn. For more information, please visit www.newportareaorchestra.org, or www.newportareacommunityorchestra.org. –– from the Newport Area Community Orchestra.