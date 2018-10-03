New OCSU merger plan explained

by Joseph Gresser

About 15 people gathered at Lake Region Union High School on September 27 for the first of a series of public meetings designed to explain the proposed terms of consolidation for the school districts of the Orleans Central School Union (OCSU).

On November 6 voters will be asked to approve articles of agreement similar to those turned down in June 2016 by six of the seven OCSU towns.

Superintendent Bev Davis said the gathering was scheduled to coincide with statewide elections in hopes of attracting a larger number of voters to the polls. She said the results of the 2016 vote resulted, in part, from low turnout, but also said voters misunderstood the issues before them.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)