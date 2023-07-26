New map links nations

by Trisha Ingalls

NEWPORT — A new tool to encourage Lake Memphremagog-focused tourism in Vermont and Quebec was unveiled Tuesday, July 18, aboard the Northern Star. The sky was overcast and rainy, but spirits were high as the tour boat took a contingent of people involved in creating and producing the map from both sides of the border on a two-hour excursion on Lake Memphremagog to celebrate.

The star of the event was Lyne Desnoyers, who is in charge of landscapes and agriculture for the Memphremagog MRC in Magog, Quebec. MRC stands for municipalité régionale de comté, a governing body made up of 17 municipalities in the Eastern Townships of Quebec.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)