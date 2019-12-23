New machine at wastewater plant in Newport

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Pedro Grondin and his team gave themselves and the city a slightly early Christmas present by cranking up Newport’s new dewatering system. The machine will add to the capabilities of the city’s wastewater treatment facility by removing water from sludge so it can be trucked to the Coventry landfill. Up until 2012 Newport spread sludge from its wastewater treatment plant on land around the Northeast Kingdom International Airport.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)