New Hampshire man sentenced for lewd behavior

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Ivan Santiago, 50, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, pled no contest to reckless endangerment and two charges of prohibited conduct — open or gross lewdness — first offense. The state had amended down the charges from lewd and lascivious conduct and aggravated assault, all felonies. The state also dismissed charges of simple assault and violating conditions of release as part of a plea agreement.

Judge Rory Thibault gave Mr. Santiago a suspended 15-to-24-month sentence.

In his affidavit, Vermont State Police Trooper Logan Miller said that on February 25, 2022, a man reported a possible sexual assault at the Union Nursing Home in Glover. An employee said Mr. Santiago, who worked as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) , assaulted her while both were working.

The woman said Mr. Santiago had started asking her personal questions, then grabbed her, lifted her shirt and touched her, despite her repeatedly saying no.

The woman managed to leave…