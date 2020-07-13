NEOWISE comet photographed in Westmore

The surprise comet NEOWISE was photographed from Westmore by Donald Collins at 3:00 a.m. on July 10, 2020 looking east well before sunrise. The comet is expected to be visible in the evening sky in the low northwest late next week – about July 16 after dusk at about 10:30 pm.. It will climb higher in the northwestern evening sky during the following week. As soon as this previously faint emerged from its recent encounter from the glaring sun on July 3, 2020, it appeared many times brighter than previously to naked-eye visibility. Binoculars will help to locate it.

Over the next few weeks a newly discovered Comet Neowise is paying a visit to the inner solar system for the first time in 6,800 years. The comet survived it’s recent closest approach to the sun, and is now headed back toward the outer solar system. Measuring about 3 miles across, Neowise is considered a fairly large comet.