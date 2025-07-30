NEK Equine Expo debuts Saturday

by Trisha Ingalls

BROWNINGTON — Two lifelong friends are bringing their passion for horses to the Orleans County Fairgrounds the weekend of August 2 and 3. Chelsea Cummings and Beth Martin, both of Brownington, have organized the first NEK Equine Expo under the auspices of the Orleans County Fair.

Ms. Martin and Ms. Cummings say they have been friends since kindergarten. They both started horseback riding when they were five years old, and circulated to different barns around Orleans County during their youth.

Ms. Cummings currently has eight horses on her farm, Serenity Acres, many of them now seniors and needing a lot of special care. Ms. Martin just acquired a new horse at the beginning of the year, and she said she is working on eventually doing hunter-jumper events with him.

The two friends were approached with the idea by the board of the Orleans County Fair because the board was seeking more horse-related events at the fairgrounds. Both women have attended the Equine Affaire, a large annual event that takes place in Ohio every April and Springfield, Massachusetts, every November, and they said they wanted to bring a similar event that would be educational, affordable, and close to home to folks in the NEK.

They decided they would take the plunge last summer, …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)