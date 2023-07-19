Neighbors show up for Glover couple

by Tena Starr

GLOVER — “This made Irene look like an appetizer.”

That’s Cheri Safford talking about the flood that devastated the Saffords’ riverside home and business. She and her husband, Doug, spent a long, tense night last week rescuing what they could and wondering if they should evacuate their increasingly threatened property.

They’ve spent the week since assessing damage, and with a lot of help from friends, trying to clean up the mess. They still don’t have water.

The Saffords are proprietors of the Red Sky Trading Company, which sells antiques, oddities, and Ms. Safford’s famous baked goods and other foods.

Or did — it’s now closed for the season.

