NCH celebrates scholarship golf classic

A few raindrops didn’t deter the spirits of 29 enthusiastic golf teams at Orleans Country Club on Sunday, July 22. Thanks to the generosity of the sponsors and players, North Country Hospital continues to provide between 15 and 20 new healthcare education scholarships each year. This year student teams from North Country Union High School and Lake Region Union High School were also sponsored to play.

North Point Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram provided the chance to win a Jeep Cherokee on the eighth hole, with just one or two golfers getting within four to eight feet of the pin.

Men’s longest drive went to Roger Cartee, and ladies longest drive went to Annette Patenaude, each year this award honoring the memory of Perry and Priscilla Fitch.

Mixed division results were: First place Gross –– Judy Martel, Judy Tinker, Mark Tinker, Lyle Noyes (59); Second Gross –– Winston Harper, Celeste Lussier, Jon Lussier, Nicholas Lussier (62); First Net –– Bob Horton, Jane Horton, Kathy Gaudreau, Peter Gaudreau (58); Second Net –– Gene Wu, Susan Wu, Greg Walker, Josh Mason (59). The results for Men’s Division were: First Gross –– Mike Omar, Chet Greenwood, Joseph Falworth, Rob Riedl (59); Second Gross –– Rene Bondoux, Dean Boucher, Edward Lane, Bud Lucas (63); First Net –– Mike Vinton, Steve Ferreira, Bruce Wheeler, Robert Reynolds (57); Second Net –– Dillon Cross, Dana Boomhower, Chris Farr, Dillon Lucko (61).

Because of former hospital CEO Sid Toll’s vision of creating this event as a fund-raiser, since 1988, North Country Hospital has awarded 314 scholarships to local students –– many of whom have returned to work at North Country after college. An anniversary cake was part of the after tournament luncheon to help celebrate the success of this longstanding event. Co-chair Sandy Floersheim added, “This has really been a team effort for 30 years, and many thanks go to all of our sponsors as well as those who endlessly support North Country Hospital and the tournament by playing each year. See you at Newport Country Club in 2019.” –– from the Orleans County Country Club.