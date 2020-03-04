NC Falcons win quarterfinals

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Journalists hate the phrase “fake news,” but even a reporter could see the point Falcons players were making when they rushed to point at a sign emblazoned with those words after dispatching the Mill River Union High School Minutemen in the Division Two quarterfinals Friday night.

Coach John Gunn explained the sign after the game, which the North Country Union High School boys won going away, 51–42.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)