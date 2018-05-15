NACO to perform spring concert on June 3

On Sunday, June 3, at 3 p.m., at the United Church in Newport, the Newport Area Community Orchestra will play its seventh annual spring concert. Conductors for the program will be Ken Michelli and Molly Kelly, along with Steven Tatum and Audrey Choi as featured soloists. The orchestra will be performing the Von Weber Bassoon Concerto in F, Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3, Capriol Suite for Strings by Peter Warlock, “The Plow That Broke the Plains,” by Virgil Thomson with Bradleigh Stockwell as narrator, and several special arrangements by Chris Maginniss.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $5 at the door. — submitted by Ken Michelli.