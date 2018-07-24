Musical workshop for children at Greensboro library

Join the Greensboro Free Library to explore the magic of instruments, as Josh Gould of Walden will bring many different instruments to demonstrate. The children will be able to play the instruments themselves and listen to the different sounds they make. This is another program in keeping with the summer reading theme, “Libraries Rock,” celebrating music and geology.

This musical story time is geared for children ages up to age six and is free and open to everyone.

Mr. Gould will be at the library on Thursday, July 26, at 10 a.m. Contact Emily Purdy, youth services librarian, at 533-2531 or [email protected] for more information. –– from the Greensboro Free Library.