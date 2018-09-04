Music festival planned for fairgrounds

copyright the Chronicle September 5, 2018

BARTON — The Orleans County Fair Association Board has been looking at new uses for what has often been considered an underutilized asset, the fairgrounds. This summer they held a monster truck event so popular it might have created the first major traffic jam in Barton’s history.

The next event, scheduled for Saturday, September 15, is a music festival.

