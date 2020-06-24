Mural vandalized, Albany family feels threatened

by Meghan Wayland

CRAFTSBURY —A Craftsbury resident called State Police Last Thursday at approximately 9:30 p.m., to report that a “dark-colored, full-sized pickup” had defaced the Craftsbury Common’s new anti-racist mural by burning out tire marks over the words on the pavement.

The mural reads “Black Lives Matter” in three brightly colored lines and was painted by a group of protestors at a rally against racism and police brutality that took place Wednesday, June 10.

A Craftsbury Farmers Market sign at the intersection of Route 14 and South Craftsbury Road was also painted with the words “KILL THE PREZ” Thursday, according to the news release, and the town line sign between Greensboro and Hardwick on Route 14 was also found to have been painted with a similar color spray paint.

…

