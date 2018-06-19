Mountain bike trail ride at Newport Centennial

Mountain bike and trail enthusiasts can ride single track and open track trails Sunday, July 1, as part of the Newport Centennial celebration. The ride kicks off at Primeau Woods at 10 a.m. and takes riders through open trail systems –– best suited for beginners and intermediate mountain bikers –– or the single trail system through woods, over rocks, narrow bridges, stumps, and exciting trails.

Single-track riders will need to bring a mountain bike with at least two-inch wide tires, helmets, and water bottles. This is an adventure ride for those who love mountain biking or want to get started in mountain biking. Kids under 12 are welcomed to ride the open trail loop with adult supervision. Adventuresome riders will enjoy the single-track trail. –– submitted by Louise Whipple.