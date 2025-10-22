Motorcyclist denies trying to force car off road

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A 23-year-old Brownington man appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court where he denied a slew of misdemeanor charges stemming from what police described as an attempt to force a truck off the road with his motorcycle.

Tyler Lamere pled innocent to reckless or grossly negligent driving and six charges of reckless endangerment.

According to the affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Trooper Aaron Leonard, a woman called around 7:21 p.m. on August 14 and reported that she was riding on Hinman Settler Road in Derby and being tailgated by Mr. Lamere on his motorcycle.

The affidavit says the woman went to the Derby barracks and spoke with Troopers Leonard and Ian Alford. It says she brought the owner of the vehicle, a woman who said she had been driving, another passenger, and two children.

Trooper Leonard said video footage from the barracks showed the owner of the vehicle was …

