Morgan woman found

On 07/29/2025, at approximately 9:06 a.m., Joyce Ashman was located safe by Search and Rescue personnel in the woods off Toad Pond Road, in Morgan, VT. The Vermont State Police were assisted in this search by members of New England K9, North Country Search Dogs, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, the Vermont Air Guard, Newport Ambulance Service, and the Charleston Fire Department.

Note: In this week’s 7/30/25 edition, we listed Mrs. Ashman as missing. Unfortunately, we did not receive this update until late afternoon after our paper had gone to press.