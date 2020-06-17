Moose in the roadway causes car accident on Rte. 16 in Glover

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 06/16/2020 at approximately 8:50 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a one vehicle roll over on VT Route 16 in the Town of Glover, near the Greensboro Town line.

Glover Ambulance, Hardwick Ambulance, Greensboro and Glover Fire Department also responded to assist. The operator was identified as Kenneth Hodgdon.

Hodgdon reported he swerved to avoid a moose in the roadway. Investigation revealed Hodgdon was traveling south on VT RT 16 when the vehicle crossed over the northbound lane of travel, off the traveled portion of the roadway to the east where it rode the embankment for a brief period of time before rolling onto its side.

Hodgdon reported non-life threatening injuries but was transported to North Country Hospital.