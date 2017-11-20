Moonlight Madness craft fair returns on December 2

It’s that magical time again. Time for the nineteenth running of the Moonlight Madness craft fair. It will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m., on Saturday, December 2, at the Barton Academy and Graded School. Only items handmade or baked by the vendor will be sold. No “white elephant” items or imported items are permitted.

The craft fair will feature 46, eight-by-eight foot spaces. Soup and sandwiches will be sold by one of the local schools. Each vendor is donating an item to the raffle table. This year, one lucky vendor and one lucky customer will receive a $100 cash prize. No purchase is required.

Santa will visit from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be a children’s craft area and henna artist.

Additional information is available online at moonlightmadness.info, or by calling 525-0084. — from the Barton Area Chamber of Commerce.