Months long investigation results in arrest of two Springfield, MA men for distributing fentanyl and cocaine

On June 15, 2022 the North West Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF) arrested Keeyo Jones (28) of Springfield, MA

and Shawness Robinson (29) of Springfield, MA

subsequent to a months-long investigation into their distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl in the Chittenden County area. The investigation consisted of multiple controlled purchases of illegal drugs and found them to be in possession of illegal drugs as well as prerecorded NWVDTF funds at the time of their arrest.

Jones and Robinson were released on citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division on September 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the charges of Sale of Cocaine, Trafficking of Fentanyl, and possession of Cocaine.