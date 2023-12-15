Missing road signs prompt VSP investigation

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, VSP St. Johnsbury began investigating a reported theft of 9 Road Signs from the town of Waterford. This theft was believed to have occurred over the course of the last few nights. The following road signs were reported stolen:

-Duck Pond Road x 2

-Moore Dam Road

-Moore View Lane

– Remick Road

– Hale Road

– Shadow Lake Road

– Valley View Road

– Kidder Road

Any information that could lead to locating these road signs and those involved in the theft can be reported to Trooper David Garces at 802-760-8410 and anonymous tips can be sent to https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous